CPX2020: BCAT & Explore Buffalo

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am

With Brandi Cane / Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology and Brad Hahn / Explore Buffalo

Whether through an in-school arts class, a field trip to an arts or cultural site, or being part of an after school program, for many young people and their families this is the first, and often only, exposure they have to the arts. And from these experiences, they decide whether or not they wish to engage in, benefit from, and become a regular part of the arts community.

Join Brandi and Brad as they discuss how you can leverage collaborations and partnerships with other arts and cultural organizations and artists to develop a more expansive experience and reach more people in the community who need access to these types of experiences.

Brandi Cane

Brandi Cane began serving as the Youth Arts Program Director of BCAT in July 2019. She moved to Buffalo from Colorado with her two sons, where she served her community as a student freedom advocate for women and children in sex trafficking with the State of Colorado regulating one of the enforcement divisions serving the community. She has B.S. in Organizational Leadership and Management from CSU, spent 20 years in Corporate Training Experience, 10 years as a Title I Schools Liaison for Jefferson County, Colorado, and 5 years as a Case Worker with youth and deployed families for the Red Cross in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Brandi’s passion and commitment for Buffalo has been seen every day since she has arrived at BCAT, she is looking forward to becoming more involved in the Buffalo community she and her son’s call home.

The Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) provides resilient learners needing targeted supports with educational and career-centered opportunities in an environment of hope and discovery. They mentor and prepare adults to secure new career pathways in the healthcare fields, and they motivate high school youth to stay in school, explore their creativity and identity, and plan for their future through inquiry-based learning in an afterschool arts program.

Brad Hahn

Brad Hahn is the Executive Director of Explore Buffalo, Buffalo’s leading nonprofit architecture and history tour organization. With more than 200 active volunteers, Explore Buffalo provides a wide variety of tours of neighborhoods across Western New York. In 2019, more than 25,000 people attended an Explore Buffalo tour, program, or event. A University at Buffalo graduate, Brad has been Executive Director since 2013.

Explore Buffalo® is a non-profit organization providing tours and other opportunities to discover Buffalo’s great architecture, history, and neighborhoods.

