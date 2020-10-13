Construction Watch: Larkin Projects

Larkin Development Group’s three new buildings on Seneca Street are shaping up. They are being constructed on vacant lots east of Larkin Square and were all designed by Schneider Architectural Services.

The largest, Mill Race Commons, is being constructed at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets. Brick work is underway on the five-story building that will include 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.

Closer to Smith Street, two additional buildings are underway at 864-872 Seneca Street. 872 Seneca will include 8,000 sq.ft. of space anchored by Paula’s Donuts and apartments on the second floor. 864 Seneca will have first floor retail and apartments above it.

Get Connected: Larkin Development Group, 716.362.2662