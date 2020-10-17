Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Exchange Street Station

Work on the Exchange Street Train Station is wrapping up. The $27.7 million facility is expected to open before the end of the year.

Seating capacity is increasing from 20 to 40 persons, while the image of a Buffalo will also be featured at the center of the station’s Terrazzo floor. The existing station’s low-level platform is being replaced by a new rain-level platform for easier boarding. Approximately 38,000 passengers use the station annually.

A planned second phase of the project will expand the station further to accommodate intercity bus service and additional train routes, creating an intermodal transit center.

