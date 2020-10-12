Construction Watch: DiTondo’s

The new owners of beloeved DiTondo’s are making progress towards a reopening. Rita DiTondo and husband Fabio Consonni are making repairs to the building at 370 Seneca Street before reopening the restaurant with a new menu. They purchased the building from their cousins one year ago and will be the fourth generation of DiTondos to operate a restaurant in the location.
The circa-1890 building is being reinforced and renovated. An outdoor patio seating 24 to 24 people is also planned.
