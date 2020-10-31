Construction Watch: Buffalo Color Park

The Schoellkopf Power House on Elk Street looks amazing. The historic building is being converted into an event center with a rooftop bar and restaurant, two apartments, and project developer Ontario Specialty Contracting’s corporate offices. Carmina Wood Morris is architect for the $15 million project.

The building is part of the 22-acre Schoellkopf Aniline & Chemical Co. property. Last year, the first phase of the Medaille Sports Complex opened on the site. It included a soccer/lacrosse field, bleachers for 500, an LED-lit scoreboard, a press box and lighting for night games. A 20,000 sq. ft. Athletics Administration Building was also built, which contains six locker rooms, classrooms, office and storage space, a concession stand, and fitness center.

Work has started on the second phase of the Sports Complex encompassing seven additional acres. It will include a baseball diamond, three softball diamonds, four dugouts, two batting cages, press boxes, scoreboards, and a multipurpose field with lighting for field hockey, soccer and lacrosse.

Interior Rendering by Harrington Architecture.