Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

The exterior of the southern wing of 1111 Elmwood is nearing completion as framing continues on the north portion of the building. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story, mixed-use project that will include 41 condominiums and 7,500 sq.ft. of retail space. Units in the south portion of the building are expected to be available in the spring while the north portion of the building will open in November 2021.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,087 to 2,273 sq.ft. The largest unit in the building is a three-bedroom, three bath residence on the third floor with 2,715 sq.ft. of living space and an 874 sq.ft. roof terrace (below).

Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, range in size from 2,022 sq.ft. to 2,206 sq.ft. The building includes a 24-hour attendant and fitness center. Nearly all of the residences include a Juliet balcony, patio or terrace.

There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. Each unit includes up to two parking spaces. Pricing has not been released.

Get Connected: Eleven Eleven Elmwood, 716.833.9999