We’ve all had one of those days.

The travesty of a morning where your alarm clock didn’t ring, your beloved coffee spilled everywhere, and there was no time for breakfast- the most important meal of the day. This is no ‘unanimous’ way to start a day, but spending your life’s savings for a subpar cup of corporate coffee and breakfast sandwich is simply out of the question. Luckily, that’s where Café Godot comes to the rescue. With a menu that will have your tastebuds dancing, and fresh food you can feel good about eating, this place is the new essential – an everyday pitstop to save you from even the worst of mornings.

With extensive professional backgrounds in a number of different areas including years of management and expertise in the restaurant industry, Roy Bakos and Kevin Thurston have decided to embark upon a new type of adventure: Café Godot.

The budding space at 388 Porter Avenue offers the quaint and accepting atmosphere that should be felt when visiting a good café. Bakos and Thurston foster that rare charm that is unique to excellent restaurateurs and their ability to pamper and please their guests.

With Bakos and Thurston in charge, Café Godot exudes all of the things to love about the impeccable service in a 5 star restaurant, without the hefty bill. The partners have worked hard to ensure that their café is culturally aware and accessible to everyone.

“We really want to reflect the community and how immigration has shaped our city and the people who have come through here,” they told me. The café is founded with an emphasis on seasonal, sustainable, and local goods. “Everything that goes out the door has ingredients that come from within a 50 mile radius. With that, our menu will also mirror the seasons. From our soups to salads, you will be getting things that are seasonally fresh.”

There is a versatility to the menu at Café Godot that is not usually seen in cafés. With everything from hand pies and pierogi, to salads and sandwiches, the items on this menu are unique and far surpass the common, everyday breakfast and lunch classics. Most things on the menu are handmade and seasoned to perfection by Thurston with homemade recipes and finely-executed strategies.

With an emphasis on community, Bakos and Thurston will be sourcing from a number of local vendors, including coffee from Tipico, and morning pastries from Black Sheep. “We want to collaborate with the community – if someone does something better than us, we don’t want to compete with them but rather bring them in.”

Everything on the menu is moderately priced, which means that you can leave with a hand pie, coffee… and a smile, for around 7 dollars- this is one place that you don’t have to wait for payday to visit, I’m happy to say.

The name of the café says something about the humor that both owners possess.

“We got the name from the play by Samuel Becket titled Waiting for Godot. The entire plot of the play is about two guys who are waiting for a man named Godot who never shows up. I guess we are similar to that. Just two guys opening a café amidst a pandemic, hoping people show up,” said the owners, smiling through bits of irony-infused banter.

Stay tuned for the grand opening Café Godot sometime in October. The café is one you will not want to miss — it will make all of your breakfast and lunch dreams come true.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays 7 am until 3 pm.

Café Godot | 388 Porter Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook | www.cafegodotbflo.com