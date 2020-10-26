Buy Local: Buffalo Artisan Food Traders

Entrepreneur Rick Fickhesen, owner of Kissed By The Sun Spices, has opened a new brick and mortar location at 4558 Bailey, across from Whole Foods. Fickhesen’s business, Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, is rather unique due to the products that it stocks. Everything in the market is made by local producers and purveyors.

For years, these sort of “buy local” campaigns have been seen mostly online, at farmers markets, and the movement has even taken hold at WNY grocery stores. But Buffalo Artisan Food Traders is considered the first full fledge store to dedicate itself to sourcing and selling locally made food products.

The opening of Buffalo Artisan Food Traders is the answer to local small batch food makers’ struggles during the pandemic. With few people attending farmers markets, pop-ups, etc., sales are down for many producers.

“We pooled our strengths and WNY’s first ALL LOCAL grocery store was born. The menu includes over 30 flavors of pierogi, over 40 flavors of cheese, 20 flavors of popcorn, spices, oils, mustards, pickles, jellies, coffee, tea, seafood, chocolates, and more. Even dog treats! And all products are made here in WNY by family owned businesses. We’ll also have almost everything available on-line as well with FREE LOCAL delivery within a 15 mile radius of our store – that covers all of Buffalo so people can get all their favorites delivered.”

The opening of this market is a big deal for small local food producers who need all the support that the community can muster. If this location ends up being a big success for Fickhesen, and his fellow makers, it would be great to see additional locations open in other parts of town in the future. This type of business would be the perfect fit at Canalside, in my opinion.

All hours are on the website at wnyfoodtraders.com.