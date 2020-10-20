Buffalo POD brings the ‘Party Bar’ to You

Times have certainly changed. And with no idea when times are going to change back (I’m not talking about Daylight Savings Time), no one can predict when bars and restaurants will get back to normal. Or what that new normal will even look like.

One thing is for certain – people are going to be socializing in ways that they never did before. Take, for example, a new business called Buffalo POD (Party on Demand) that brings the bar directly to you. POD co-creators Brian and Julie Dibb figured that if people felt unsure about going out and socializing, maybe they would feel more comfortable socializing at home. But where? In the garage? In a tent? On the porch? In the kitchen? All of those options are possible, but they are not very exciting. The Dibbs wanted to capture the essence of being out at a bar… while at home. Their solution was POD.

“We don’t just bring a bar—we bring an experience,” says POD co-creator Brian Dibb. “It’s a night out like no other, but done right in your own yard. And now with the social restrictions what they are, it’s the perfect way to safely entertain.”

POD is perfect for a small family get-together. Or a great way for office employees to chill on a Friday… for a post-work office party. Or even for close friends to enjoy a Bills game, not to mention wedding showers, engagement parties… the ideas are endless.

The bar itself has been made from a shipping container. But it’s been stylized to look a lot more like an outdoor patio bar. POD features:

A covered bar

70″ television

Instagram wall designed by a local artist

Games

Sitting areas

Tables

Propane heaters

Bose speaker

“There’s no set up—and maybe more importantly—no clean up,” says co-creator Julie Dibb. “Anyone who’s ever hosted a party knows there’s a lot that goes into it. We take out the stressors and provide a fun and unique way to have a great time.”

I asked the Dibbs how POD worked as far as stocking the bar with food and drinks, and they said that it’s easier to stock the bar yourself, but that they can do it with enough notice (15 days) and an up-charge since they would have to go through the State Liquor Authority (SLA). POD is more about providing a cool, chill place to hang out with friends.

Any way it works out, the mobile bar has already proved to be a ton of fun, and a refreshing alternative to sitting around the kitchen with friends.

For more information or to book your party on demand, visit facebook.com/buffalopod or buffalopod.com | 716-260-0622 | buffalopartyondemand@gmail.com