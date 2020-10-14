Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Newcomer Survey

Are you new to Buffalo? If so, Be in Buffalo is asking you to fill out a survey that will help the organization to better serve the city and the region.

“We want to better understand our strengths and deficiencies – from WiFI to childcare and everything in between – so that we can make moving to The City of Good Neighbors even better for everyone,” said Greg Pokriki, Be in Buffalo spokesperson.

The survey covers a number of topics, including healthcare, culture, cost of living, housing, and transportation. How is Buffalo doing? What brought you here? What do you most like about living/working here? What are some of the things that you would change, or make better?

If you moved here for the first time, or moved back, within the last five years, you feedback is welcome. To participate in the survey, click here.

Don’t live here yet? Thinking about moving? Click here to get Be In Buffalo’s Relocation Guide.

Delaware Park

