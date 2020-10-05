Buffalo magician Garrett Thomas to appear on Penn & Teller show

Buffalo is home to a brilliant magician. So brilliant, in fact, that for years he crafted tricks and illusions for David Blaine (as a writer/consultant). Now Buffalo’s sleight-of-hand superstar – Garrett Thomas – will be appearing on the Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW Television Network) show on Monday, October 19 at 9:00 PM.

During the show, which was prerecorded before the pandemic, Thomas will work his magic, while the show’s entertainers try to figure out what sort of tricks he has up his sleeve.

Thomas says that his gift of magic, during these uncertain times, is more important than ever.

“I really feel it’s an art form that benefits society,” Thomas said, who was once invited to perform for/by Madonna. “It’s not just for entertainment, it’s used for education, critical thinking and logic and really helps people sort things out when they experience something like this.”

Thomas describes himself as an artist, with magic as his medium.

Thomas credits his stupendous wizardry to growing up in a house where he had access to seemingly unlimited art supplies. Having access to the home art studio allowed him to play around with all sorts of materials. This artistic edge is what helped him to excel in this unusual art form.

During the pandemic, Thomas feels that entertainers are more important than ever, as many people (including the entertainers) are stuck at home, wondering when life will get back to a sense of normalcy. “I know right now being an artist and an entertainer is a scary thing,” he said, “but use this time to recharge because artists and entertainers are needed more than ever.”

It’s important to stay busy and keep the mind active, notes Thomas, who also spends time teaching his craft to others. “I’ve really just tried to experiment with all different parts of the magic industry, whether it’s creation, performance, education, or theory,” he says. “I’m not just a performance magician. What I mainly do is invent, discover, create, and make magic tricks for magicians worldwide.”

Thomas not only prides himself on his masterful and inventive illusionist tricks, he also has a gift for shedding light on the philosophical journeys of mankind… and the universe at work. Ultimately, that could be the most astounding feat that separates him from the rest of the pack. In that moment, the illusions take on an even greater meaning and importance.

“The gift of a magical moment is something that stays with you forever.”