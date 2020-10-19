Buffalo Heritage Carousel is recipient of donated Tesla Solar Roof, plus Installation

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel has announced that it will now be graciously benefitting from the manufacturing and installation of a solar roof on the KeyBank Roundhouse Building. The solar roof will be manufactured gratis at Tesla’s Buffalo facility. This is great news, considering that all of the rest of the finalized details are in place, including:

Local artists are finishing work on the carousel rounding board paintings

Carousel & Carvings in Ohio is near completion of the restoration of the carousel frame and mechanism

The Allan Herschell Company of North Tonawanda is replicating the original factory horse shoe for those that were missing as well as stirrups

Final details of installing glass faceted jewels, horsehair tails and factory horseshoes are in the works

National carousel restoration artist, Rosa Patton is almost done painting the interior scenery panels and custom carved chariots by Carousel & Carvings

All of these components are scheduled to be delivered to the site at Canalside in the spring of 2021. Tesla will also be donating the cost of the installation.

“With the support of Tesla, this rare and historic carousel will be powered by the sun and will offer a new family recreational and educational attraction located along the boardwalk,” said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, President of Buffalo Heritage Carousel. “We evaluated the available solar roof products for our carousel building, needing the product to be aesthetically pleasing as well as functional. We were excited to learn about Tesla’s new solar roof tiles and hoped that this new technology would be in fabrication when the carousel building construction was underway. We are so pleased to be able to be a local showcase for the solar roof that is ‘Made in Buffalo, New York’ that further bolsters our celebration of Buffalo’s manufacturing history and being on the forefront of renewable energy technologies.”

County Executive Mark Poloncraz said, “The new carousel will add vibrancy and even more fun to Canalside and will bring even more visitors to this historic and growing destination. With its new solar roof but old-fashioned appeal, this will be an attraction that everyone will enjoy.”

“Tesla’s donation of the solar roof to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel is a great example of Buffalo’s private sector stepping up to assist the nonprofit community,” Mayor Byron W. Brown added. “This solar-powered carousel will not only be a year-round attraction for families and history buffs, it will demonstrate the versatility of clean, green, renewable energy.”

“It’s great to see the Buffalo Heritage Carousel take another step towards completion,” remarked Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “This donation of the solar roof is the latest example of generosity in our community, and that generosity from both the public and private sectors has allowed this historic carousel to be brought back to life. I’m very happy to see all of the progress that has been made on this historic carousel, and I look forward to seeing families enjoy this great attraction for years to come.”

“With Tesla’s donation of the solar roof and installation, the $5,800,000 project has less than $950,000 remaining to raise,” noted Corky Burger Capital Campaign Director for the Carousel. “However, during these uncertain times, there is still work to be done. Carousel sponsorships are available including the Wurlitzer Band Organ, Adopt-A-Horse/Animals.”

For sponsorships contact corky@buffaloheritagecarousel.org or donations can be made at buffaloheritagecarousel.org.”

