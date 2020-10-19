Buffalo Girlchoir: A Journey Through Song

There is a remarkable girls’ choir in Buffalo.

Founder and Artistic Director Kathleen Bassett, set out to establish the unique group upon receiving a letter from a student saying that she felt empowered by singing at an all-girls school where Bassett was teaching. Previous to that moment, Bassett was considering starting her own children’s choir. The empowering letter sent her off into a whole different direction, which resulted in the formation of the non-profit, Buffalo Girlchoir.

Now, Gerald MacKay of Littleflick Pictures has captured the heartfelt journey that Bassett has taken, via a short film production. In the “flic,” Bassett is joined by Co-Director Jeannine Joseph, and of course the diminutive stars of the show, who are learning to use their voices in ways that they could never have dreamed. The video, initially inspired by MacKay’s own daughter who is in the troupe, was over a year in the making.

“At the end of 2019 I finished the documentary portion of the film, and we began planning to film the girls performing a song for the finale,” says MacKay. “On March 3rd of this year we scouted a location at Buffalo Seminary to film their performance. Two weeks later everything closed down, and I wasn’t sure we could ever finish the film. But with the help of some advanced computer software, a spacious and well-ventilated garage, and 18 talented singers, we were able to film the final scene this summer in a safe and socially distant manner. After months of post production and audio cleanup, the film premiered this past Thursday at a pop-up drive-in. This weekend the film went live on YouTube.

“I know this year has been incredibly hard on all of us, myself included. Working on this film was truly a source of hope and joy when I really needed it. I hope watching it does the same for you.”