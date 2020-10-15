Buffalo City Mission launches Fall Campaign to Raise $2.34 Million

We’ve all been watching the incredible progress that has been underway to build a new Buffalo City Mission in Downtown Buffalo. Now, more than ever, the world needs to be caring for the homeless, as countless people are out of work and struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Now that their new building is complete, the City Mission has embarked upon an effort to raise nearly one-third of the organization’s annual operating budget. The building is one thing; operating it is another. With the state of the economy, even the non-profits are struggling to make ends meet. The current fundraising goal is $2.34 million, between October 1 and December 31, 2020. Achieving that goal would mean that Buffalo’s homeless would not only have a warm place to stay this winter, they would also have access to warm meals and other necessities.

There is never a good time to be homeless, but winter can be pretty rough.

In 2019, the City Mission served 120,462 meals and provided 66,242 safe nights of sleep shelter.

“Our annual Fall campaign is a significant time where we once again look to the generosity of this special community,” said Stuart Harper, CEO and Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “In this unprecedented and challenging year, we have been blessed by a steady outpouring of support from our neighbors. Now is the time to set our sights forward, and our target $2.34 million will enable us to continue providing the services and programs that can help transform the lives of our region’s less fortunate.”

“Homelessness continues to be a serious and unchecked blight in our area,” continued Harper. “This has been further impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent report, the Homeless Alliance of Western New York cited that more than 5,200 people experienced homelessness in the past year. Through our Fall campaign, we have an opportunity to raise critical funds that provide programs and services available for every individual that comes through our doors.”

Buffalo is called The City of Good Neighbors for good reason. Each year, people step up to pitch in towards this valiant cause – in 2020 it’s more important than ever to contribute, for those that can.

“Each of us has the power to change lives,” said Harper. “The need today is incredibly important. Every contribution makes a difference. Together, we can continue to help put others on a path to hope and renewal.”

To learn more about the annual Fall campaign and how your donation can help restore a life of a fellow Buffalonian, visit buffalocitymission.org. To stay updated on this initiative and the broader work of the Buffalo City Mission, follow the organization on Facebook and Twitter.