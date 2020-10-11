Buffalo Blues – Song marks 10th anniversary of World Homeless Day

In 2020, World Homeless Day (October 10) took on a new significance as COVID is making a greater impact on those who are in need of food, clothing, and shelter. And now, with the colder weather setting in, musician Scott Bottoni is drawing attention to the plight of the homeless in Buffalo, who will need more help than ever.

Bottoni’s way of helping, comes in the form of a song that he’s calling Buffalo Blues. The song is another of Bottoni’s poems that he’s managed to turn into a musical piece, thanks help from fellow musician Joe Shanahan, who handled the arrangement. We first featured the poem back in 2016, which helped to shine a light locally on the issues of homelessness.

“The poem was written with the approaching winter season in mind, and the unique challenges it brings to the homeless struggling in our own backyard (and beyond). [Interestingly] the Buffalo post in 2016 apparently had somewhat of an impact globally as well, as it was reposted at that time by a homeless shelter in London, England, which serves the homeless needs of eight different London boroughs. [In 2020] October 10 marked the 10th anniversary of World Homeless Day. thanks to help from musician Joe Shanahan, who handled the music and vocals.”

“Seventeen out of every 10,000 people in the United States were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2019 during HUD’s Annual Point-in-Time Count.” – End Homelessness

While many people look forward to the change of seasons, and a snowy winter, there are those who do not have access to the proper amenities to make it enjoyable. The season can be fun and beautiful, but tough to bear for the homeless. It’s something to keep in mind this year, as many people are out of work and not able to source the basic necessities that they need to be comfortable.

Lyrics and arrangement by Scott Bottoni

Music and arrangement by Joe Shanahan.

Photo of Bidwell Parkway in winter courtesy of Mike Shriver, Buffalo Photo Blog