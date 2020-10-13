Kay Leach, owner of I Am Magick on Grant Street, has opened her second shop called Buffalo Art Supply. Being a former shop owner, I know how daunting the proposition of running two retail businesses can be, but Kay says that they go hand-in-hand. “They are next to each other, and connected,” explains Kay. “The combo of the two is my revelation that art is magic and magic is art. My background is as an art teacher. During COVID, I got my masters in fine art. MFA (Master of Fine Arts) also stands for ‘Magic For All.’ I want to make magic and arts more accessible to everyone. For those who are on foot, or take a bus, there are no real art options for people in the neighborhood. And with COVID, so many people are at home, looking for creative things to do.”

Kay feels that more people are taking time for themselves during the pandemic, which is the perfect time to explore magic and arts. Not only does she sell new art supplies and materials, she also has a consignment arm, which she says is sustainable. Between the reasonably priced new supplies, and the curated thrift-style (gently used) goods, the options are vast and affordable. There is also a side mission to reuse art supplies and materials, many of which sit around collecting dust in people’s homes. “We want to get these items in the hands of people that can use them, but might not be able to access them, or even afford them,” notes Kay.

Customers can find frames, paint supplies, canvas, clay, tools, portfolios, print making materials, easels, children’s art supplies, and art books (book section is pay what you can). Kay also encourages people to donate art supplies to further along the cause, which is getting art provisions into the hands of anyone and everyone that wants to express their creativity.

Kay tells me that the response to the shop has been fantastic. “People love the heart-centered aspect and the community focus.”

Get connected: Buffalo Art Supply | 218 Grant Street | Buffalo NY | buffaloartsupply@gmail.com | Facebook | Instagram