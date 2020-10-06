BRTV: Urban Chickens

Allentown isn’t just the home of The Pink and last call lingerers – it’s also the home of many backyard urban chicken raisers. Laird Robertson, Monique Watts and David Willard are a few city residents who decided to take on raising broods, from when their adopted chicks were little “puff balls.” Some of the hens even showed their true Buffalonian feathers when they partied with residents in a backyard for Infringement Festival one year. As the band was playing, the chickens were let out of their coop and roamed alongside attendees.
