BRTV: Prometheus – The Story of an Offset Smoker

Prometheus, a 1000 gallon offset smoker made in a workshop that reminded us of Whistler’s in the movie Blade, is the result of a great collaboration between Chef Jeff Cooke of This Little Pig and This Little Pig Smokeshow, and artist/blacksmith, Andrew Chambers, owner of Arc Iron Creations.

ARC IRON CREATIONS: Forging Art From Iron

“From concept, to design, to creation, all projects crafted at my forge are intended to contain not only distinct physical beauty, but an experience for the client that is not found in mass produced items. Each part of every project is individually forged with attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship.”

THIS LITTLE PIG

“This Little Pig is an upscale, casual restaurant featuring New American cuisine. Our guiding principles are simple: Authenticity, Generosity and Gratitude.”

