BRTV: Espresso Your Art

John Kindelan’s grandfather taught him how to draw, and he learned grayscale and shading from the TV Guides that also brewed his love of pop culture, specifically movie and comic book characters.

However, his love of painting with coffee double doubled from a serendipitous spill on his traditional work. When exhibiting at a local coffee shop and comic book store, he took the coffee drippings that landed on his drawing and tried to work it into his art. Four years later, Espresso Your Art has grown a latte. To keep up, John now drinks as much Joe as he uses to paint. His coffee paintings, which maintain the aroma long after purchase, include a blend of images from Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars characters, just to name a few.

“There is such a coffee culture in the world that it’s a combination of their two greatest things – you’re a huge Star Wars lover and you’re a huge coffee drinker – yes, you want to have that Yoda coffee painting,” Kindelan said. “Pop culture is so huge right now, as is coffee… [Coffee] is not just something you drink in the morning, it’s become its own culture.”

John Kindelan’s Instagram: @jkinduniverse