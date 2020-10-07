BR TV: Red Disk Wallpaper

Bridget Brogan is a senior at Canisius College majoring in journalism and communications with concentrations in multimedia journalism and media studies. She is an active member of the Canisius community where she serves as captain of the women’s rowing team as well as president of her sorority Phi Sigma Sigma. Bridget also serves as a research assistant for her professor Dr. Barbara Irwin where the two are studying the origins of the PBS children’s show Reading Rainbow. When she’s not rowing in the Black Rock Canal, Bridget can either be found working out or watching the Golden Girls.