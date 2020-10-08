BITTERS EP03: Setting off Smoke Alarms at Toutant – Presented by KegWorks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This episode of Bitters is presented by KegWorks: Tools for Drinking.

Host Michelle Merlo again went behind the bar at Toutant to create a Manhattan with the Cocktail Smoking Box Set from Crafthouse by Fortessa. Invented by world-champion bartender Charles Joly, the smoking box infuses cocktails and foods with savory smoky flavor.

“The Smoking Box Set lets you add complexity to your favorite cocktails in minutes using authentic wood smoke. Simply place a drink (or two) inside the shoebox-size stainless steel and glass box and use the handheld smoking gun to infuse your cocktail with the subtle flavor of hickory chips (included). After a few minutes, retrieve your drink and enjoy, or let your friends help themselves through the opposite, guest-facing door.

The spectacle of smoking a cocktail makes the Smoking Box Set a hit at parties. And it isn’t just limited to hickory. Once you get the hang of the Smoking Box Set, use it to experiment with smoking various types of woods, dried herbs, and spices.”

Use Gift Code “BUFRISING” for 10% the Smoking Box Set with Smoke Gun & Smoke Chips…or any and all orders from KegWorks at KegWorks.com.

KegWorks

kegworks.com

Gift Code “BUFRISING”

“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well made cocktail.” — David Sedaris

Instagram: @kegworks

About KegWorks:

KegWorks is the place for drink enthusiasts, home bar owners, and industry professionals to find the draft equipment, bar supplies, and premium ingredients that every bar needs. Whether you want to craft the ultimate cocktail, have beers with friends or you’re looking to build the ultimate home bar, we have the tools you need.

We are dedicated to offering unique bar products that elevate the drinking experience and we’re passionate about helping our customers get the most out of their purchase. The KegWorks Blog offers recipes, how-tos, and bartending tips to inspire you to create and share adult beverages & have a damn good time doing it!

Since 1998, KegWorks has been sending “boxes of awesomeness” to customers around the world from our warehouse in Kenmore, NY. As an added show of love to our WNY customers, we also offer local pickup at our warehouse for those that can’t wait to get their new, kickass tools for drinking. Shop now at KegWorks.com and pursue your drinking passion.

——————–

View other videos in the Bitters series