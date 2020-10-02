BITTERS EP02: Seedlip, the non-alcoholic spirit



Host Michelle Merlo went behind the amazing bar at Toutant to create a cocktail with Seedlip, a range of distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Michelle used Seedlip Spice 94 that combines warm spice with citrus from lemon and grapefruit.

While non-alcoholic, “the distillation process is similar to that of traditional spirits. It goes through the same maceration, distillation, filtration and blending—the only difference between Seedlip and most spirits is that it does not go through fermentation.”

The way many of us drink is changing. A Sober Curious movement is emerging that encourages a sober lifestyle and welcomes individuals who aren’t willing, ready, or planning to give up alcohol completely. The days of lime & soda are over, sugary carbonated or fruit juice-based drinks just won’t do.

“No amount of physical contact could match the healing powers of a well made cocktail.” — David Sedaris

