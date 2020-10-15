Big Reveal: J.N. Adam Building

The latest plan for reuse of the former AM&As Department Store is heading to the Planning Board on Monday for review. Owner 377 Main Street LLC is working with Savarino Cos. on repurposing the building for retail, office and residential use. Plans for a 340-room Wyndham Hotel were dropped earlier this year in favor of a more realistic mix of uses for the 287,000 sq.ft. building.

Plans for the J.N.Adam Building call for 19 basement parking spaces accessed from Washington Street and nine first-floor parking spaces accessed from Eagle Street. The first floor will include a 1,346 sq.ft. café fronting Main Street, 11,607 sq.ft. of retail or office space, a 3,533 sq.ft. fitness center, and common areas. There will be 128,000 sq.ft. of office space on floors two through five.

Thirty-three apartments, ranging from 1,000 sq.ft. one-bedroom units to 2,700 sq.ft. three-bedroom plans, will be located on the sixth through tenth floors. A few of the apartments will not have any exterior windows but will have windows and patios facing one of four interior light wells carved into the building. If demand for office space is weaker than anticipated, the fifth floor could be renovated to include 11 additional apartments.

Exterior work includes cleaning and repointing of masonry and stone. The existing windows will be replaced.

Work on the $50 million project would take 24 to 36 months. Hanna Commercial Real Estate is handling the leasing of commercial space in the building.