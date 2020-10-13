Big Reveal: 80 West Huron

A one-story building on West Huron Street could be making room for a $20 million, nine-story mixed-use building. Attorney Peter M. Kooshoian is proposing the building that would include retail space, 56 affordable apartments, and one floor of office space, partially occupied by his law firm, Rosenthal Kooshoian & Lennon.

Rosenthal Kooshoian & Lennon currently occupies the existing 2,350 sq.ft. building and 19-space parking lot where the project is proposed. Kooshmerica LLC purchased the property for $450,000 in September 2018. It sits on the northern end of the block that has been targeted for a new convention center.

The Buffalo News has the details:

The 111-foot tall building would feature a facade of both brick and metal panel, giving it a combination of red, gray and blue hues.

Plans call for street-level commercial or retail space at the base of the new 77,000-square-foot building, as well as 56 affordable apartments on floors two through seven. Those would include a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to project architect Timothy Rider, vice president and director of architecture at Trautman Associates.

Rider said the 8th floor would house office space, while the top floor would include a rooftop terrace and some as-yet “undefined space” that could be used for a party room, common area for apartment tenants or meeting space for the law firm’s use.

The parcel is across from the Curtiss Hotel and the new Emerson School of Hospitality. Work on the new building could begin next year and take 12 to 16 months to construct.