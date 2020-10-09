An extended chance to see “Golden Mummies of Egypt”

If you haven’t made it to the Buffalo Museum of Science to see Golden Mummies of Egypt, you’re in luck. The exhibit, which held its global premiere in Buffalo, will now be on display until January 3, 2021 – Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. And what better time to go see these fascinating mummies than during the Halloween season. A lot of families will not be going door to door trick or treating this year, which makes this exhibit even more special.

The extension of this exhibit through January 3 is due to the museum being closed throughout much of the pandemic – the show opened in February and closed in March, before gradually reopening in July.

Now, it’s time to get back to the business of hosting some of the world’s most anticipated, culturally significant and scientifically stupendous shows – perfectly suited for the Indiana Jones in all of us.

“Since our gradual reopening in July, we have received overwhelmingly positive response for Golden Mummies of Egypt,” said Buffalo Museum of Science President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “We are excited to continue this global exhibit so that everyone in our region has a chance to experience this world-class attraction while it’s here in the heart of Buffalo.”

During the closing, the Buffalo Museum of Science worked with NOMAD Exhibitions, and Manchester Museum — owner of the collection and part of the University of Manchester in the U.K. – to extend the show… twice!

Altogether, over 100 historically significant pieces and imagery from the Manchester Museum’s collection, including mummies, masks, coffins, jewelry, and sculptures. These are the types of items that are typically featured in magazines, and are seldom viewed up close and personal. It’s a chance to see “living” history, while learning about Egyptian, Roman, and Greek cultures.

As for the safety precautions that are in place, the museum has introduced interactive learning measures that include museum-provided styluses, which means that there is no “direct touching.”

For the safety of guests and the community, Buffalo Museum of Science has implemented operational changes that guests should familiarize themselves with before visiting the Museum.

All staff and patrons ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering

Comprehensive cleaning and staff screening protocols have been established

To help eliminate the need to touch exhibit surfaces, the Museum will provide each guest with a complimentary stylus to engage with interactive touch screens and exhibit buttons.

A full COVID-19 reopening plan may be found at sciencebuff.org/plan-a-visit/covid-19-reopening-plan

The first, third and fourth floors of the Museum, which offer the Museum’s most interactive spaces and displays, will remain closed through the end of the calendar year so that the experiences can be adapted to meet New York State safety mandates

Tickets will be assigned designated entry times to ensure the museum remains under 25 percent maximum occupancy.

Pricing for the Golden Mummies of Egypt is:

Free for current members of the Buffalo Museum of Science or children under the age of 2

$19 for adults

$16 for children ages 2–17

$16 for senior citizens over the age of 62, active students or members of the military

All tickets must be reserved or purchased in advance at sciencebuff.org or by calling (716) 896-5200. Families can purchase annual memberships to the Buffalo Museum of Science starting at $80.

Presented by M&T Bank, with support provided by Market New York through I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism as a part of the Regional Economic Development Council awards. For more information on the exhibit and general Museum updates, visit sciencebuff.org or call (716) 896-5200.