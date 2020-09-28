Workshops: Black Businesses Matter

Business is tough all around, due to the pandemic. But it is especially tough in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, where minority-owned enterprises are prevalent. That’s why Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, Community Action Organization of WNY, and Dixon Schwabl are hosting a series of free Black Businesses Matter workshops that will help attendees (small, minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs) to grow their businesses by learning about “low-cost, effective marketing and advertising techniques.

The series will also delve into issues of diversity and equity in the Buffalo business market. Hopefully this marketing series and the discussions surrounding it, will help to alleviate the “great divide” (aka Main Street) that has acted as a racial barrier for far too long. We all need to be supporting each other, to strengthen our communities, while moving this city forward, together.

Learn marketing, advertising, and public relations technologies that are affordable and efficient.

“The Black Businesses Matter marketing series was established to address the inequities in opportunities for minority-owned businesses that have crippled their growth for decades,” said Catherine Roberts, senior vice president of program administration at Community Action Organization of Western NY. “Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19 has exacerbated these disparities and, according to Forbes magazine, nearly 41% of Black businesses are now closed due to the pandemic. This workshop series is a call to action to help minority-owned businesses remain viable, profitable and sustainable by enhancing their branding and marketing skills to better promote, compete and succeed both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Black Businesses Matter initiative provides the opportunity to equip Black and brown communities — who have been and continue to be disadvantaged — with well-needed tools that enable and promote socioeconomic and generational equity,” Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals President Mark Glasgow said. “We hope to give the community of small Black- and minority business owners and entrepreneurs key strategies that will strengthen and grow their business presence in order to have a positive economic impact throughout the Buffalo community. Buffalo and Western New York, we invite you to experience a new access and exposure to resources and conversations for sustainable empowerment so that your business can progress toward long-term survival and growth.”

“This is a time in history when it’s really critical that we all take a good look inward, get involved and commit to making changes for the better,” Dixon Schwabl President Mike Schwabl said. “The Black Businesses Matter initiative gives our team at Dixon Schwabl an opportunity to share their expertise and partner with some great people and organizations to bring real change and hope to Black small business owners and their communities. Helping others is just the Buffalo thing to do.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals and Dixon Schwabl on this initiative to shine a light on the importance of supporting minority businesses throughout Buffalo and Western New York,” Roberts said.

The weekly live webinars will begin the week of October 5 and take place at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. BBM workshops, led by Dixon Schwabl’s marketing experts and key community partners, will provide tools and resources to help small Black- and minority-owned businesses grow and thrive in their communities by providing expert guidance on marketing basics, with a focus on practical skills and tangible executions.

To register for the webinars/workshops, visit www.blackbusinessworkshops.com. All workshops are free to attend.

Photo by Elly Brian