Work Starts on Nash Lofts Project

Four historic buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan Avenue are on their way towards new life. Construction on the $6 million effort is underway with crews currently stabilizing the badly deteriorated buildings.

A group of investors, led by architect Steven J. Carmina and developer Roger Trettel, are converting the 19th-century buildings that make up what’s called the Dellenbaugh block into 18 new apartments, office space, indoor parking and a restaurant.

The complex of buildings at 163-167 Broadway and 64 Nash Street were built over time between the 1820s and 1880s. Carmina Wood Morris designed the redevelopment project.