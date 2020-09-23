“Two massive, tectonic shifts upon us… and both roads lead to Buffalo.”

We’ve been hearing over and over, how Buffalo will be one of the cities of the future, due to mounting issues plaguing the US such as climate change and pandemics, coupled with enhanced remote work options offered by employers who are now realizing the benefits of ditching expensive offices.

With that in mind, Greg Pokriki (Invest Buffalo Niagara) has written an article that has been published in Medium.com – titled The Argument for Buffalo To Win The Metro Musical Chairs – that takes a look at the accelerating shift that he feels will greatly impact Buffalo, The Queen City of the Lakes, in years to come.

“I was seeing study after study about COVID relocations and the rise of remote work,” said Greg Pokriki, a Be in Buffalo & Public Relations Specialist. “At the same time there is this not-so-distant future of climate migration and unfortunately displacement. The way I see it, there are these two massive, tectonic shifts upon us. And there’s an argument to be made that both roads lead to Buffalo – a less dense city on the rise, with cool temperatures, fresh water supply, and the infrastructure to absorb at least an initial increase.”

According to Pokriki, this city is poised for greatness once again, especially when one considers issues pertaining to housing affordability, open space (Olmsted Parks System – see what Jeff Wynn had to say), natural resources and clean energy, accommodating infrastructure, cleaner air, family friendly neighborhoods, lack of traffic, and even its close proximity to Canada. Not to mention escaping natural disasters, which seem to make daily headlines these days.

Now, if we could get our public transportation in order, more residential living opportunities for those who are looking to move here (downtown condos in particular), better bike infrastructure, and all around better bike-ped connectivity Downtown, then we would be able to better accommodate the influx of residents and workers who will be looking at Buffalo as a city of the future… starting now.

Be sure to read Pokriki’s article in Medium.com.

Lead image: Graphic by Casi Hall