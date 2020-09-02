Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

TREEventure: Delaware Park Tree Scavenger Hunt

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has partnered with Univera to launch the Delaware Park Tree Scavenger Hunt: TREEventure. The end goal of this exercise is to get people out into the parks, to get some exercise, to connect with nature (and trees!), and to get healthy. And what better better way to tackle all of these goals, than with a scavenger hunt?

Altogether, there are 13 trees on the hunt – a weeping willow, zelkova, black pine, crabapple, Norway spruce, European beech, white pine, honeylocust, green ash, bur oak, London plane, red maple, and a red oak. Park and tree lovers can either interact directly with an online map, or download the map. You can view the map by clicking here.

I assume that most everyone knows what a weeping willow looks like. But what about the zelkova or the black pine? We tend to walk by all of these trees so often, but rarely do we stop to think about all of the varieties, the names, the characteristics, the origins, etc. Now all of these questions have been answered for us, so that the next time we visit Delaware Park, we can present ourselves as tree authorities, aficionados… or even friends with The Lorax.

