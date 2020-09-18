The Lorax Finds A Home On Essex

Due to COVID-19, The Flutterby Festival was not held in 2020. Although it was a big disappointment, I wanted to make sure that the festival’s mascot, The Lorax, found a new home in a public spot. At first it looked as if it might find its way to Elmwood Avenue. Then the thought of Delaware Park came to mind. But eventually it ended up finding a home right across the street from where it was fabricated at the Essex Art Center – near the corner of Essex and Rhode Island, and not far from the Don’t Drop A Dime On Me telephone sculpture.

Harvey Garrett, the new owner of The Lorax, said that he felt that the sculpture should remain close to where it was originally made. The work, fabricated by Tyler Griffis (lead image), and painted by Mark Madden, was produced for the inaugural Flutterby Festival in 2019. Now, the sculpture can be found at 19 Essex Street, accompanied by a small metal bench, which is perfect for photographs. The sculpture is in good company too – not far away is a small memorial sculpture sanctuary featuring the works of Duayne Hatchett and Jonathan Casey. The Lorax is the perfect addition to this artsy location, flanked by the Essex Art Center.

While The Flutterby Festival did not take place in 2020, we’ve been busy posting to the festival’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in helping to safeguard the planet is welcome to join, post, comment, or simply stay informed. After all, the festival only takes place once a year, while being a mindful steward of the environment should be a daily occurrence.