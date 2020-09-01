The Foundry Announces Virtual Maker Demos in Advance of Bid to Build Auction

In my book, The Foundry has been one of Buffalo’s big success stories. That’s because makerspaces make cities. Not only is there a collective of artisan makers residing within the building (located on the East Side), there are also community resources available, including a woodshop, a metalshop, a tech lab, and a textile lab. There are even community workshops and classes offered throughout the year.

In order to keep all of this going, The Foundry hosts an annual Bid to Build fundraiser, where the makers auction off some pretty cool artisanal creations, including handmade tables, chairs, sculptures, signs, stained glass pieces, lanterns, and birdhouses. Leading up to the fundraiser, which will be held online (due to COVID-19) on Thursday, October 1, from 7pm to 9pm, The Foundry will be hosting a series of live virtual maker events, featuring “demonstrations celebrating the women makers in our community spaces.” The schedule of live virtual demonstrations is as follows:

Live Online Makerspace Demos – Thursdays in September, 7pm

Sarah Fonzi, artist (Metalshop): 9/3

Fierra Green, owner of Grafieti (Textile lab): 9/10

Viktoria Ciostek, owner of Knotty Moose Studio (Woodshop): 9/17

Amina Boyd, Foundry instructor (Tech lab): 9/24

You can learn more about all of these virtual events by visiting this Facebook page, or visit The Foundry’s website to learn more about Bid to Build event, and associated activities including a virtual hands-on maker session scheduled for the evening of the online auction.

Tickets are $50, and includes one maker kit to build together the night of the event, and a swag bag filled with goodies from sponsors and supporters. Additional maker kits are available for purchase if you have multiple family members interested in participating. In order to ensure the arrival of your maker kit at your home, tickets will be on sale until September 17th and can be purchase at thefoundrybuffalo.org/bidtobuild2020.

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208 | 716-885-1381 | Facebook