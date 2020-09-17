While there may not be a ton of things people can agree on these days, the love of cereal may be a common ground for just about anyone. For South Buffalo natives Eric Dacey and Ranger Korpanty this sparked an idea that would become the first cereal café to hit Western New York.

“The Cereal Spot” located at 1212 Hertel Avenue will open its doors on Saturday, September 19 at 8 a.m. and allow all of your childhood dreams to come true. Everyone that enters the doors becomes a “cereal chef” as the co-owners would say. You have the freedom to choose just what kind of original concoction you want to create. With over 70 kinds of cereal to choose from, and 14 different kinds of ice cream and toppings, as well as 8 different milk options, this place has just about every ingredient necessary to make any day a great day.

“It’s been my dream to do this for about 20 years,” said owner Eric Dacey, “there is a huge niche for this in Buffalo. I mean, coming from South Buffalo I wake up everyday and smell the Cheerios. It’s sometimes the best part of my day!”

For Buffalonians everywhere, the smell of Cheerios that permeates the city is a reminder of simpler times accompanied by a warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia. The Cereal Spot takes all of these emotions and creates a space where everyone can feel right at home all while enjoying a one of a kind cereal creation. Along with the full menu of cereal and ice cream items, the café includes sights (murals), sounds (the crunch), and tastes (baked goods) from other Buffalonians – baked goods, candles, beverages and coffee from local businesses are all for sale. The mural that brings all of the classic cereal characters to life is the work of local artist Mic Excel.

The location of this new milk-laden café was well thought out and planned. Hertel Avenue is known for its great nightlife activity, but not many places welcome that under 21 crowd. Dacey and Korpanty hope that The Cereal Spot can offer a safe place for everyone to come and enjoy all that they have to offer, in an uplifting, lighthearted, and nostalgic environment.

“You’ve had cereal before; you’ve had a favorite! Everyone can remember sitting at the kitchen table when you were a kid eating your favorite cereal and reading the cereal box,” Dacey reminisced.

The Cereal Spot does more than just offer incredible cereal creations – this place offers an open invitation, to travel back to your favorite times as a kid and a reminder of the simple joys of your youth.

The Cereal Spot | 1212 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook