Tickets are now on sale for the 14th Annual Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF)…. virtually, of course.
Since 2006, BIFF has been promoting regional filmmaking initiatives by providing a number of resources that might not otherwise be available to makers, including workshops, seminars, industry panel discussions, fiscal sponsorship, and professional development opportunities.
In a city like Buffalo, where we are finally beginning to substantially tap into the international film market, it’s more important than ever to support BIFF, which simply means viewing the films, and tuning into the artists.
This year’s festival showcases over 100 films, shorts and episodic series from 20 countries, with over 100 film delegates from across the globe participating!
“We’re excited to provide a safe, socially distanced platform for cinematic discovery and networking this year with over 100 films, shorts and webisodes,” said Artistic Director, John J. Fink. “We’re committed to keeping what makes BIFF a special experience for our filmmakers and patrons while giving our audiences a little more time and space to discover our amazing official selections on a screen of their choosing during the festival weekend.”
The 2020 festival will run from October 8 to October 12. Audience members can now purchase tickets, to virtually view a heavy hitting line-up of films that include a number of Western New York premieres and international submissions/selections (see the films).
Other festival highlights include:
- A wide array of virtual film offerings to be watched at the leisure of the ticket holder during the festival period
- Pre-recorded and live-streamed filmmaker Q&As
- Panels and performances
- Installations at local art spaces
- Two evenings of screenings at the Dark Alley Drive-in on Hertel Avenue
Audiences will be able to screen BIFF films on their computers, mobile devices and smart TVs with screen casting or the Eventive TV app for Roku and Apple TV. This year BIFF will offer three affordable, flat-fee options for virtual viewing – $8/Individual screenings, $17/Triptychet (three screenings) and the unlimited Bison Pass (all virtual festival screenings and events, and one $20 drive-in ticket for $40). Once a ticket for a screening is purchased, viewers will have a 48-hour “watch window” from purchase/unlock.
Drive-in tickets are $20/car load. One car per transaction. BIFF is also partnering with the Arts Services Initiative of Western New York and participating in their Arts Access Program to offer free tickets to community members enrolled in the program.
Announced Centerpiece Titles:
Arthouse Centerpiece – The Vasulka Effect, directed by Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttirby
Video art pioneers Steina and Woody Vasulka struggle with finances, an extensive archive and a legacy spanning decades across multiple cities and continents. This documentary traces their life and work from Iceland to NYC, to Buffalo, to Santa Fe and back again. From the ‘second renaissance’ celebrating the decentralization of media and revolution against censorship, to the present day – this intimate portrait explores what it means to be a media maker in an ever-changing, technological world.
_____
WNY Centerpiece – Runaway, directed by Meg Knowles
Buffalo-based filmmaker Meg Knowles retraces the steps of her sister, who in the summer of ’73 ran away from an upscale New England summer camp, hitchhiking cross-country to California. Weaving a tale of teen angst gone off the rails, a mother’s patient desperation and a sister’s disbelief, Knowles’ warm, personal documentary begs the question: does retracing your steps heal old wounds or make new ones?
_____
Regional Centerpiece – The Walrus and the Whistleblower, directed by Natalie Bibeau
St. Catherines-raised filmmaker Nathalie Bibeau’s award winning documentary follows Phil Demers, an ex-trainer at Niagara Falls, Ontario’s MarineLand who sets about to expose the park’s practices on social media and before the Canadian Senate, all while being sued by the park’s owners for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus.
_____
Arthouse Spotlight – Queer Genius, directed by Chet Catherine Pancake
Chet Catherine Pancake’s affectionate and intimate portrait of multiple generations of critically acclaimed and notoriously radical queer artists overcome personal and political obstacles to find new ways to think about and live their own “genius.” Featuring Barbara Hammer, Eileen Myles, Black Quantum Futurism, Moor Mother, and Dynasty Handbag / Jibz Cameron.
___________
Additionally BIFF is proud to host the Western New York premieres of several New York State feature film productions including Tahara and United We Sing (filmed in Rochester) and Paper Spiders (filmed in Syracuse) as well as features by local filmmakers including Work and The Songpoet.
________________________________________________________________________________________
Main 2020 Film Lineup:
This year’s filmic programming will feature 15 Domestic + International Narratives, 16 Domestic + International Documentaries, and 9 Shorts Blocks.
BIFF Domestic + International Narratives:
Beautiful Dreamer, Amy Glazer (Dir), East Coast Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: A Dinner Party, Michèle Kaye (Dir), US Premiere, Canada
__________
Cold Feet, Brad Ellis & Allen C. Gardner (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Black Hearts, Red Hands, Russell Southam (Dir), WNY Premiere, Australia
___________
County Lines, Henry Blake (Dir), NY Premiere, UK
___________
Fall Back Down, Sara Beth (SB) Edwards (Dir), US Premiere, Canada
___________
Freeland, Kate McLean & Mario Furloni (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Hung Up, Damon O’Steen (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
Go/Don’t Go, Alex Knapp (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Bodies, Jacob Anderson (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
How To Stop a Recurring Dream, Edward Morris (Dir), NY Premiere, UK
Screening with short film: Two Winters, Anthony Saxe (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
La Fameuse Invasion des Ours en Sicile (The Bear’s Famous Invasion of Sicily), Lorenzo Mattotti (Dir), NY Premiere, France
___________
Marcus, J.R. Poli (Dir), North East Premiere, USA
___________
Paper Spiders, Inon Shampanier (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
__________
Small Town Wisconsin, Niels Mueller (Dir), Special Presentation, USA
__________
Tahara, Oliva Peace (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
Toprak, Sevgi Hirschhauser (Dir), NY Premiere, Turkey
Screening with short film: alterSchädel, jonCates (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
__________
Two Komachis, Takeshi Sone (Dir), WNY Premiere, Japan (Japanese with English subtitles)
Screening with short film: Those Beautiful Moments, Vasily Chuprina (Dir), NY Premiere, Russia (Russian with English subtitles)
___________
Up On The Glass, Kevin Del Principe (Dir), Special Presentation, USA
Screening with short film: Treeline Lake, Sinah Ober (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
____________
BIFF Domestic + International Documentaries:
Determined: The Story of Holocost Survivor Avrahm Perlmutter, Keren Perlmutter (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Alina, Rami Kodeih (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
__________
Disrupted, Sarah Colt (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Dear Georgina, Adam Mazo & Ben Pender-Cudlip (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
Higher Love, Hasan Oswald (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
How To Overthrow The US Government (Legally), Caveh Zahedi (Dir), North American Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: The Deepest Hole, Matt McCormick (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
Landfall, Cecilia Aldorando, (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA (Spanish with English subtitles)
___________
No Bone: Scars of Survival, Mark Schiller (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
Queer Genius, Chet Catherine Pancake (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
___________
Runaway, Meg Knowles (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
_________
The Songpoet, Paul Lamont (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
There’s No Place Like This Place Anyplace, Lulu Wei (Dir), US Premiere, Canada
___________
United We Sing, Dan Petracca (Dir), World Premiere, USA
___________
The Donut Dollies, Norm Anderson (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
The Grand Unified Theory of Everything, Charlie Hoxie (Dir), WNY Premiere, USA
Screening with short film: Flag Country, Pamela Falkenberg & Jack Cochran (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
The Vasulka Effect, Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttir (Dir), NY Premiere, Iceland
___________
The Walrus and the Whistleblower, Nathalie Bibeau (Dir), NY Premiere, Canada
Screening with short film: Sleepless Flight Jeremey Cournyea (Dir), NY Premiere, USA
___________
Work, Mani Mehrvarz (Dir), World Premiere, USA
______________________
BIFF Shorts Blocks:
BIFF Shorts: Danger Zone
OMG / WTF / NSFW / LMFAO movies.
_____
BIFF Episodic
BIFF’s ongoing screening series about ongoing stories.
_____
BIFF Shorts: Global Docs
Nonfiction dispatches from Poland, Greenland and Brazil.
_____
BIFF Shorts: International Narratives
Stories from across the globe and into your home.
_____
BIFF Shorts: Lost Connections
Films about those lost and found moments in life.
_____
BIFF Shorts: Racial Justice in View
Works exploring issues of race, colonialism, visibility, (in)justice and more.
_____
BIFF Shorts: Students
Your first look at exciting new voices in cinema.
_____
BIFF Shorts: WNY Stories
Celebrating unique perspectives, voices and stories from Western New York.
_____
BIFF Shorts: Youth Block
The next generation of storytellers – exciting new voices and work by filmmakers under 18. Co-presented with Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center, and curated by students enrolled in their youth education and workforce development pipelines.