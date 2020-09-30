Tappo Pool Club and (new) Rooftop Restaurant

The pool is in. Developer/restaurateur Rocco Termini’s Tappo Pool Club is one step closer to fruition.

Now that the pool is complete, Termini says that the next step is adding the concrete around the pool, and planters.

Once open, the pool club will seat 300 people – a good space for social distancing, if the pandemic sticks around, says Termini.

Along with plenty of seating around the pool, Termini says that he is planning a 150-seat rooftop restaurant that will be built on top of an existing concrete block building. The “casual healthy” restaurant will overlook the pool club. There will also be two bars – one up on the roof, and one down by the pool.

Access to the club will be through the new restaurant, or direct from Chandler Street.

To start, there will be no membership fee for the pool club – instead there will be a “charge per entry.” Termini says that he wants to test the market. “Who knows what will happen with the pandemic?”

Tappo Pool Club and the new restaurant are two additional components to the burgeoning commercial district which has done a tremendous “about-face” in recent years. There’s a lot more to go, but knowing Termini, he’s still got plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

The designer behind the pool club concept is Benjamin Siegel (BMS Design Studio).