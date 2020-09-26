Talking Trash: West Side Trash Mob targets Allentown

You don’t have to live or work in Allentown to participate in the West Side Trash Mob’s upcoming litter cleanup. The last Sunday of each month, volunteers gather together to clean up city streets – always choosing West Side neighborhoods that could use some help. The initiative was started by community leaders who realized the need to “promote neighborhood beautification, public education, and a sense of community.”

Along with dedicated volunteers who come to the rescue, the Trash Mob is also supported by Assemblymember Sean Ryan, Councilmember Joseph Golombek, various block clubs, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Peacemakers, BreadHive Bakery & Cafe, Gypsy Parlor, and Buffalo Maritime Center. These businesses and community organizations not only host the cleanups, they also take turns setting up socially distant afterparties features guest speakers, education stations, and prizes.

It’s these types of grassroots efforts that can help to change the face of neighborhoods.

Typically, problematic neighborhoods start with litter and tagging, which leads to disinvestment from residents and business owners. It’s important to address this “low hanging fruit” as soon as possible, before the problem escalates.

These cleanups are also great way to get to know neighbors, business owners, and others who simply want to pitch in.

Sponsored by the Westside Trash Mob, The Allentown Association, Inc., Community Canvases, Westside Business and Taxpayers Association

Sunday, September 27, 2020

9:30 AM Welcome & Introductions

10:00 AM Trash Cleanup & Data Collection

12:00 PM Afterparty, Education Station & Prizes

Meet up at the side lot near the corner of Allen and Wadsworth Streets. The check-in table will be visible from the street.

Get connected: West Side Trash Mob on Facebook