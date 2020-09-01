Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen expands to Buffalo

Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen got its start in Rochester, when Classical French Trained Chef, Ryan Jennings, along with Co-Founder, Mike Linehan set out to create a plant-based meal program for people looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Linehan is the “proof in the pudding” that this program, with home-cooked meals, are the real deal. Like so many others that have either switched to a plant-based diet, or incorporated more plants into their eating regiments, Linehan was able to significantly lose weight, get off blood pressure medication, and drastically lower his cholesterol. Now Jennings and Linehan want to offer up this same sort of healthy recipe for Buffalonians, just as they have with Rochesterians.

With Jennings’ ability to create delicious foods, Linehan’s desire to live a healthier life, and the incorporation of a weight loss program led by a registered dietitian nutritionist, this regional home-delivery business is off to a great start. After launching in Rochester, Sweet Pea is now ready to roll the program out in Buffalo, by serving up plant-based dishes that include burgers, lasagna, enchiladas, Asian noodles, tacos, crab cakes, chicken salad, veggie spaghetti and meatballs, cauli parmesan, beet loaf, mushroom marsala, muffins, granola bars and cookies.

Unique Menu Offerings such as:

Cauliflower “Parm” – A braised cauliflower steak with roasted eggplant, cashew “mozzarella,” and tomato-basil sauce. Topped cashew “parm” and toasted bread crumbs.

Whole Wheat Fusilli with Caramelized Onion Truffle Sauce – Whole grain pasta with roasted cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, and our Caramelized Onion Truffle Sauce. Topped with Cashew Parm and Toasted Breadcrumbs.

“Chorizo” and Black Bean Enchiladas with Spanish Rice – Seitan “Chorizo” and black bean filled corn tortillas with our enchilada sauce and a side of Spanish Rice.

Sweet Pea Granola Bars – Soft, chewy, and bean-based, our Sweet Pea Granola Bars are chock-full of nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Coconut Curry Carrot Muffins – A whole wheat muffin with carrot, coconut flakes, and spices.

Dark Chocolate Espresso Cookie Dough – Our signature bean-based cookie dough may be eaten raw or baked.

It doesn’t hurt that the convenient business model has come at a time when a pandemic has gripped the nation, and fewer people are going out to restaurants.

“The company piqued my interest and my taste buds when I found out the meals were being prepared by a Chef using local ingredients from farmers in Western New York,” said Jen Nguyen, RDN, Director of Nutrition. “It’s uncommon to find a local meal service that cares about the environment and has skills to work with vegetables like Chef Ryan. The meals are consistent, they’re delicious, and our clients are looking for convenience to optimize their health during this pandemic.”

Thomas M. Campbell, MD, co-author of NY Times Best-selling book, The China Study, recently shared, “Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen offers food that is delicious and satisfying, but also good for the body, the community, and the planet. Plant-based nutrition is effective at preventing and treating some of our most common and most expensive medical conditions, and Sweet Pea makes it easy to enjoy the benefits.”

Sweet Pea is a personalized, four-week nutrition coaching program with a registered dietitian nutritionist.

The customized meal plans include weekly check-ins with a dietitian, education related to whole food, plant-based nutrition, and the tools to transition to this lifestyle to make it sustainable, according to the founders. Plus, they point out, that lunches and dinners are included in the program.

“Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

That wise old adage rings true in this case. Not only do Jennings and Linehan encourage people to spend more time exercising, they also want their customers to learn how to cook plant-based meals on their own. Ultimately, that would be the biggest benefit that anyone could ask for. In the meantime, Sweet Pea is ready and waiting for locals to plant their stakes in the ground, and take a stand for plant-based diets.

Get connected: Sweet Pea Plant-Based Kitchen

*Meal orders are always due the Wednesday before, for a Sunday delivery. All of the meals are prepared fresh to order, and certain meals hold well in the freezer to maintain quality and freshness. The menu option changes on a weekly basis to offer variety along with Chef specials every week.