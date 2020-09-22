Still Talking: Yasmin Young

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We asked Yasmin Young, brand manager and “2 To 6 Takeover” host on Power 93.7 WBLK:

“Does the fact that the coronavirus affects Black and Latino people in the U.S. at higher rates than white people impact the way you cover the crisis locally?”

For Young, covering stories surrounding discrimination, police brutality and inequity is continuous, as these issues have been affecting people of color for decades. However, she notes that now, more people are starting to pay attention to these issues.

She believes nuance and having multiple perspectives, especially the perspectives of community members experiencing such issues, are beneficial when covering culture, race and injustice

“I certainly feel we are responsible for covering the effect on Black and Brown communities,” Young said. “In addition to just providing facts, for me, I strive to provide real resources, also. I conducted interviews with health professionals, testing sites, community organizations, social services, mental health experts, government officials and others that could provide additional resources and information to help people.”

