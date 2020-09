Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

This week, the incredible Kimera Lattimore paid us a visit to share a couple of her songs, ‘Lipstick’ and ‘Rosa.’

You’re gonna want to listen to this one, she’s got some pipes!

Instagram: @thekimera

View other videos in the Soundcheck series

This music video is sponsored by Evans Bank