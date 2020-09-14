Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Soundcheck: GirlCrush

0 Comments

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to play.

This week we feature the duo, GirlCrush. Sara and Cortney dropped by to sing a few of Sara’s empowering and original songs—songs written by and for women. To our ears, no matter your gender, these songs ROCK!

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Sara’s Instagram: @rarasogers | Cortney’s Instagram: @cortneychyme 

View other videos in the Soundcheck series

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Devin Chavanne

Devin Chavanne

Devin is a videographer, sports, and chicken wings fanatic. Ub graduate, joined the BR team in 2019.

View All Articles by Devin Chavanne
Hide Comments
Show Comments