Soundcheck: GirlCrush

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to play.

This week we feature the duo, GirlCrush. Sara and Cortney dropped by to sing a few of Sara’s empowering and original songs—songs written by and for women. To our ears, no matter your gender, these songs ROCK!

Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Sara’s Instagram: @rarasogers | Cortney’s Instagram: @cortneychyme

