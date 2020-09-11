Social Distancing spells “Greenhouse Dining” @ Tappo Downtown

When I first talked to developer and restaurateur Rocco Termini about his latest adventure – greenhouses at Tappo Downtown – I initially thought that he was going to be “growing” something. It turns out that instead of growing, he’s hatching another plot to attract more diners to his restaurant this fall and winter. Along with Tappo co-owner and chef Phil Limina, Termini is now offering greenhouse dining.

Termini says that it’s important to be able to provide safe seating options during COVID-19, especially as the cooler weather rolls in. And since some people still don’t want to sit indoors, he needed to get inventive. Altogether there will be seating for 80 guests at the greenhouses, which measure 12′ x 8′. “It’s important to block the wind,” said Termini, as he stepped inside one of the little glass houses. “We’ll have heaters when it gets cold out, but for now they are nice and cozy because they’re protected. Each greenhouse seats between 6 and 8 people.”

I would think dining in one of these greenhouses would be a lot of fun during a rainstorm, although I’m not sure how the servers would feel about that. And when it’s warm out, they have small skylight vents that can be popped open.

Along with the greenhouses, the rooftop igloos will also be back this winter. Unlike the igloo packages, the greenhouses don’t need to be reserved. They will operate similar to standard patio seating.

The first three greenhouses are assembled and awaiting their first visitors later this evening. I’m sure that there will be plenty of social media images to browse come Saturday morning.

Tappo | 338 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 259-8130 | Facebook

Lead image (L-R): Termini and Limina