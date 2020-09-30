Sign of Things to Come: 808 Main

David Kimelberg is seeking to put the finishing touches on his rehab of 808 Main Street. Kimelberg is seeking Preservation Board approvals for signage on the three-story building near Goodell Street.
Kimelberg purchased the circa-1878, 4,840 sq.ft. building in November for $380,000 and has been renovating the interior for offices uses. It will be occupied by his law firm, Kimelberg PCCL, art gallery K Art, and a working space called K Haus.
