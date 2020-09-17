Shared Mobility Demo Day @ Cathedral Park

Ever wonder what it would be like to take an electric pedal assist bicycle or an electric scooter to work? In many cities, this is considered the future of public transportation. Not only are these forms of transportation cost effective, they are also readily accessible, environmentally friendly, and healthier than driving cars to work. Plus, public electric micromobility means that there are fewer traffic congestion issues and parking problems.

Back in July, we discussed many of the advantages that free Transportation Libraries offer. At the time, Shared Mobility Inc. (SMI) was looking to connect with local organizations to help get the Transportation Libraries off the ground. The timely push for the program was partially due to a significant donation of 3000 high-tech pedal assist e-bikes – to SMI from Uber – that were meant to create community-controlled mobility networks in small cities, mid-sized, and disadvantaged communities.

With each passing month, Buffalo edges closer towards embracing these new transportation models.

On Tuesday, September 22, SMI will be allowing people to test ride electric pedal assist bicycles and electric scooters at Cathedral Park (Main Street at Church) in downtown Buffalo, from 8am to 4pm.

After taking a spin on one of the electric transports, SMI will survey the rider, with the intention of demonstrating that these types of transportation modes are safe, efficient, and needed. The NYSERDA supported initiative will ultimately directly affect policy making mobility decisions that would benefit all of Buffalo.

Masks will be required of everyone, as will social distancing requirements. Hand sanitizer will be provided with each e-bike and e-scooter. All participants must be at least 18 years old. Helmets will be made available, although riders are encouraged to bring their own. Guides will be on hand to help riders acclimate to the vehicles.

For additional information, visit this Facebook event page.

Led image: Examples of an electric pedal assist bicycle and an electric scooter | Photo by Lucian Alexe