Scott Bottoni’s “City of Light – The Second Act”

It was in 2014 that Scott Bottoni sent me a poem, to post on Buffalo Rising titled “City of Light – The Second Act.”

At the time, from what I recalled, we had never posted a poem on the site, which meant that it would a first.

Six years later, I just received another email from Bottoni, informing me that he took the words of that same poem, and turned them into a song – a nice song about Buffalo.

“I have been collaborating with Buffalo area musician Joe Shanahan, from the acoustic duo Off the Grid, and we are turning my Buffalo poems into songs,” said Bottoni.

The song is about Buffalo stepping “… out of the darkness and into the light.” And that’s exactly what’s been happening, in a physical sense, but also a spiritual manner.

Enjoy!