Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Scott Bottoni’s “City of Light – The Second Act”

0 Comments

It was in 2014 that Scott Bottoni sent me a poem, to post on Buffalo Rising titled “City of Light – The Second Act.”

At the time, from what I recalled, we had never posted a poem on the site, which meant that it would a first.

Six years later, I just received another email from Bottoni, informing me that he took the words of that same poem, and turned them into a song – a nice song about Buffalo.

“I have been collaborating with Buffalo area musician Joe Shanahan, from the acoustic duo Off the Grid, and we are turning my Buffalo poems into songs,” said Bottoni.

The song is about Buffalo stepping “… out of the darkness and into the light.” And that’s exactly what’s been happening, in a physical sense, but also a spiritual manner.

Enjoy!

 

Lyrics and arrangement by Scott Bottoni | Music and arrangement by Joe Shanahan

Lead image: Buffalo photographer Mike Shriver @ Buffalo Photo Blog

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments