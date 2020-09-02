It is a wonder that Scajaquada Creek has been neglected as long as it has. The waterway was once a celebrated part of the city, but over the years industry, pollution, and an expressway wreaked havoc upon the creek.

Recently, there have been glimmers of hope that one way the Scajaquada Creek will be a revered community asset, instead of a neglected dumping ground. Of course the redevelopment of a former City auto impound would be a significant step in the right direction (learn more). And an even more comprehensive plan to downgrade the Scajaquada Expressway would be a huge win for the community, by incorporating access to the creek in the plan. But that’s simply wishful thinking because of the DOT’s track record screwing up Buffalo’s roadways with “Robert Mosian” design and performance standards.

Scajaquada Creek once served as an original source of drinking water, yet today is a major source of contamination, affecting the health of over one million Western New Yorkers.

Alas, there are incremental things that we can do to help safeguard the creek from further harm and destruction, until a day comes when we can develop a more comprehensive plan for the creek. One way that we can help, is to draw more attention to the plight of the waterway, while shining a light on its potential. During the month of September, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is asking residents to participate in “30 Days of Appreciating Scajaquada Creek.”

“After 30 years of successful leadership in the restoration of the Buffalo River, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has set its sights on the restoration of another impaired, iconic Western New York waterway, Scajaquada Creek. Our Scajaquada Creek initiative kicks off this month with Scajaquada September, a month-long awareness and appreciation campaign to get our community more familiar with the different sections of the Creek, the challenges each section faces, and the vision for restoration that can only come together with the input and support from all of our voices and neighborhoods.” – BN Waterkeeper

Learn more about the creek, and its potential.

30 Days of Appreciating Scajaquada Creek!

Every day in September, get ready to see more on Scajaquada. Fun facts, a cleanup event, an online auction – get to know the creek that runs through four local municipalities.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

1. Get your ticket to our virtual auction by clicking here and register to bid on great items and experiences, such as a Relaxing Staycation in North Buffalo, an Exclusive Tour of the Buffalo Niagara Headwaters, a Marketing & Branding Creation Package, and tons more packages you’ll love! The auction is happening on September 24.

2. Save the date for the Mini-Sweep along Scajaquada Creek – September 19.

3. Follow Waterkeeper on social media @bnwaterkeeper to learn more about Scajaquada Creek and the long term vision to restore this important waterway.

Information on all the happenings for Scajaquada September can be found at bnwaterkeeper.org/scajaquada-september.