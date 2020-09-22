ROCC and Rolls

Western NY antique and luxury car aficionados are going to be on the constant lookout for three days, as Rolls-Royce and Bentley automobile owners congregate in Western NY from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday, September 27.

The glamorous undertaking is being organized by the Iroquois Region and Atlantic Region Rolls-Royce Owners’ Clubs (RROC), and will include a socially distanced reception-soirée at the historic Roycroft Inn (Thursday night), and a motorcade from East Aurora to Buffalo, where members will get a private tour of the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum (Friday), hosted by founders Jim and Mary Ann Sandoro.

“The weekend event is sure to be a visually stunning opportunity to realize a handsome complement of vintage and exotic cars arriving in Western New York for what is being described as the East Aurora Borealis,” said Bryan S. Smith, Iroquois Region RROC.

Throughout the weekend, automobile owners will be partaking in “fresh air fun and colorful socializing.” To that end, there will be a dramatic caravan drive through the Southtowns on Saturday morning, followed by some skeet shooting at an event hosted by RROC member Tracy Hirsch. Saturday will wrap up at Knox State Park, where guests will enjoy live music, live art, and lively conversation pertaining to the assemblage of stupendous vehicles.

Special guests to the festivities include members of the Western New York Exotic Car Club, as well as other notable automobile enthusiasts.

Lead image: 1913 Silver Ghost (owned by Bob Barrett) with Teresa Reile outside the Roycroft Inn