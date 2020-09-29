Returning for its second year, Buffalo Startup Week

Buffalo is currently playing host to an international level of speakers, who are sharing their experience around Startups, Design, Finance, Software Development, and Game Development.

A five-day celebration of entrepreneurs returns to provide opportunities to learn, engage and discover; hundreds of Western New Yorkers to spend the week of celebrating the success of regional entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial community.

This five day event series, which is now underway, is scheduled to run to

“Buffalo Startup Week is an opportunity for all community members to come together to celebrate the growth of our entrepreneurial community.”, said Harshita Girase, Executive Director of Buffalo Startup Week. “Even if you’re not currently a founder and are just looking to get started, it is a great place to learn from and meet community members from all walks of life.”

“Upstate Venture Connect is proud to sponsor the 2020 Buffalo Startup Week,” said Nasir Ali, Co-founder and CEO of Upstate Venture Connect. “The pandemic has not dimmed our community’s entrepreneurial energies and we are thrilled at the amazing founders and experts who have agreed to be a part of this year’s speaker lineup.”

