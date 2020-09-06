Rehab proposed for 1025 Fillmore

A residential and commercial building at 1025 Fillmore will be getting some much needed façade work. Abdul M. Khan is proposing to open a grocery store in the building’s first floor and is seeking a Special Use Permit to re-establish the grocery use in the N-3R zoning district.
The commercial space in the building was most recently a candy store with two apartments upstairs. Now gutted, Khan is proposing to rehab the first floor and remove building signage and add new storefront windows to the Fillmore and Peterson Street facades. Anthony James is project architect.