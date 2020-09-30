Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

pRISE: 🏆 Win a Reform Fitness 100$ Gift Card 💳 Giveaway

TO ENTER THE CONTEST, tag a photo or video of yourself engaged in your fitness practice 🤸‍♀️ with the hashtag #PBL10DayChallenge — practice yoga or Pilates at home, take a long walk around your neighborhood, cycle in a virtual spinning class, lifting in your newly converted “gym” basement, or take a socially distanced class at one of WNY’s many fitness centers, like Reform Fitness.

Joseph Pilates, inventor of The #Pilates Method said “in 10 sessions you’ll feel the difference, in 20 sessions you’ll see the difference, and in 30 sessions you’ll have a whole new body.” So, we challenge you to exercise for ten sessions with an exercise routine of your choice, and see if you feel the difference!

Introducing the #PBL10DayChallenge. Everyone can make a little time to move! Make a commitment to move mindfully for at least ten days.

Produced in partnership with and exclusively for #projectbestlife to empower people to take control of their lives, and take tangible steps to be their healthiest and happiest selves.
.
Th giveaway starts now and ends on Saturday, October 10 at 11:59pm EST.
The winner 🏆 will be notified by direct message and have 24 hours to accept the prize by email.

💪🏻 #PBL10DayChallenge

