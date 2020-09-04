Project Execution Bootcamp: Stop Wasting Time and Make It Happen

One of the things that I love most about Buffalo is the “everyday person” that is able to make a big difference in this city. It seems as if everyone has an idea about how to make Buffalo a better place to live.

Some people have an innate ability to be changemakers, while others need a little help to get their dreams and ideas to come to reality. Sometimes this community changemaking is able to come about simply by making new connections. Once enough people (pieces of the puzzle) come together, there is no limit to the number of roads that can be traveled.

In order to speed up the process, to get more people connected, citizen activist Dana Saylor has come up with an event that will allow people to embark upon creative public projects, with relative ease and efficiency.

“I have worked on so many community projects in and around Buffalo and beyond; it is time for me to begin sharing what I’ve learned,” said Saylor, who is an artist, historian, and event planner*. “Transitioning into mentoring and coaching fellow DIY community changemakers feels like a natural shift, and I’m excited to offer this Bootcamp to anyone with a creative public project that could use support and accountability. The 1/2 hour micro sessions will give tons of useful information, and inspiration for anyone that’s had their project on the back burner for too long.”

This free virtual bootcamp will take place from September 14-18, at noon each day. For those that can’t make that exact time, the videos will be recorded and uploaded to the web for viewing opportunities throughout the week.

Examples of some of the concepts that people might have include creating a mural, a community garden, an event, better urban design, or even saving a historic place. The ideas are endless.

In this case, it’s not only what you know, it’s who you know, and how you can work together to achieve the most productive and beneficial projects for Buffalo.

*Saylor is also an advisor to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She was the co-creator of the CITY of NIGHT art festival at the grain elevators, She founded the local chapter of Urban Sketchers International, and Park(ing) Day Buffalo.

Project Execution Bootcamp: Stop Wasting Time and Make It Happen

Free

September 14-18

Noon each day

Videos will be available on replay through the week so there’s flexibility

Register for her free bootcamp here: www.danasaylor.com/bootcamp1

Join her free Facebook group here: www.facebook.com/groups/diywithdana