Poetry: Nobody Circles the Wagons

The following poem is by Justin Karcher, who is currently working from home. Since he is no longer spending time getting to and from work, he is finding some extra time to work on his poetry.

It’s an hour before the first Bills game

of the Covid season and I’m standing out

on the back deck in the concussed sunlight

using my iPhone camera to stare at my face

and give myself a pep talk

it’s okay to admit you’re desperate

it comes in waves

a beer-tsunami throwing lame ducks into your orbit

you come back, you always do

like a ghost haunting the realms of hope

always on a scavenger hunt for that winning feeling

I won’t deny who I am

half my bones are already buried under New Era Field

a sloppy collage of mob mentalities

anyway, I do the sign of the cross and go for a quick walk

today the Elmwood Village doesn’t believe in distance

tailgating parties everywhere I look

the first signs of life in six months

this one house even has an Allen/Diggs 2020 yard sign

it overshadows the Biden/Harris sign

which is right next to it

despite the world falling apart

priorities remain the same

after all, this is Josh Allen’s breakout year

Stefon Diggs is gonna open up the offense

then I start thinking about opening up America again

what it could possibly look like

the offensive line crumbling under pressure

and reality dragging us down

deeper into despair

or will it be the parting of the Red Sea

and a clear path

to what we were promised?

I don’t know, but across the street

this dad and his little kid

are both wearing Bills jerseys

and carrying bags of snacks

they’re gonna have fun

no matter what the outcome

we might not have much

but at least there’s this

for better or worse

then suddenly I feel the spiral zip of sadness

straight into the hands of my heart

because the other day

I talked to my mom

and she told me my dad was sad

we can’t watch the game together

because he’s so immunocompromised

and I still have to be so out here

on my way back home

to watch the game

I walk by the Lafayette Avenue

Presbyterian Church

and I start thinking about how

the only time I’ve seen my dad pray

was during Super Bowl XXV

we lost

and for some reason

I find that unbelievably uplifting

right about now